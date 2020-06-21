A public hearing on the proposed North Lamar ISD proposed 2020-21 budget and its expected approval tops the agenda at a Monday meeting. The board is to meet at 6 p.m. in the administration building, 3130 North Main St.
Other action items include a settlement agreement with insurance carrier Texas Rural Education Association, approval to move a board meeting from July 16 to July 20 and the approval of a copier bid.
Assistant Super-intendent Leslie Watson is to lead a discussion about procedures concerning extra-curricular, clubs and organizations.
