Paris police officers who stopped a vehicle in the 2100 block of Graham Street at 11:01 p.m. Saturday for a defective headlamp violation arrested two people on suspicion of drug possession.
The driver was identified as Dewey James Kelley, 23, of Blossom, and the passenger was identified Helen Nichole Canaday, 31, of Paris. K-9 Cupa conducted an open air search around the vehicle and alerted to narcotics being inside the vehicle. Officers said they found a loaded syringe containing suspected methamphetamine in the back seat of the vehicle.
Both occupants were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Both were later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Both were released Sunday on $5,000 bond each, according to online jail records.
Reno man charged for suspected meth
At about 10 p.m. Saturday, Paris police saw a man walking in the 2600 block of Hubbard Street wearing all black. He tried to hide behind some bushes, officers said. The man was identified as 54-year-old Jeffery Dee Baeza of Reno.
Baeza was found to be in possession of a syringe that contained suspected methamphetamine. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, according to jail records.
Assault warrants lead to arrest
Paris police said they arrested 27-year-old Jack Wesley Melton II at his residence in the first block of West Washington Street at 4:03 p.m. Friday.
Melton had two outstanding felony warrants charging him with sexual assault and assault on a family member by impeding breathing.
He was taken to the Lamar County Jail. Online jail records show he was released on $25,000 bond Sunday.
Paris police seek assault suspect
Police were called to the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue at 4:33 p.m. Sunday by an off-duty Texas game warden who said they saw a man assaulting an elderly man in the parking lot. When the witness started towards the elderly man, the suspect ran away.
The elderly man said that as he was exiting the store, a group of people stopped to talk and blocked the exit doors. As he attempted to get around them, the suspect yelled at him, police were told. The elderly man then went to his vehicle and as he attempted to leave, the suspect grabbed him, pulled him from his vehicle and assaulted him several times.
The incident is under investigation.
Stolen vehicle leads to teen’s arrest
Paris police said they arrested 17-year-old TyJhaun Zendrell King after responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Dogwood Lane at 11:43 p.m. Sunday.
It was reported that the complainant’s grandson had stolen a 2007 Lincoln MKL pick-up. Officers found the vehicle later in the night and arrested King. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 283 calls for service and arrested 13 people during the weekend.
