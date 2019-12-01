With a goal of “saving lives one ride at a time,” the Board of Dylan’s Drivers recently announced a change in board members and leadership.
Newly elected executive board positions include: Kelli Mallicote, President; James Hooten, Vice President; Kari Lemons, Treasurer; and Kathy Daniels, Secretary.
Kelli Mallicote, who has been a member of Dylan’s Drivers for the past two years, is a local business owner of Bodyguard Bumpers and BadgeCaps. James Hooten, service manager at Hargis Electric, is new to the board but has been an active volunteer with the organization for many years. Kari Lemons serves as accountant for Hargis Electric while Kathy Daniels is owner of The T-Shirt Shoppe, and both ladies have been actively involved since the program’s inception.
Other new board members include John Bratcher, owner of 107; Aaron Barnes, local business entrepreneur; Danny Huff, investigator with the Paris Police Department; and Relan Walker, publisher at The Paris News.
“The Board of Dylan’s Drivers plays a significant ‘behind the scenes’ role in supporting the organizations goals of providing free, safe, and confidential rides for residents of Lamar County. If we can prevent the death of one life, our program has met its objectives,” said immediate past president and long-time volunteer Randy Connot.
Since the inception of the program New Year’s Eve 2011, over 14,000 rides have been provided to area residents and visitors. It is the mission of the organization to help avoid tragedies from occurring and making our community safe. Organization founders, Ronnie and Vicki Ballard, lost their youngest son, Dylan, due to an alcohol-related accident on July 23, 2011. They have made it their life’s mission to help as many families as possible to prevent the same from happening to other families.
Dylan’s Drivers is manned by volunteers Thursday night from 10 p.m. until midnight, and Friday and Saturday nights from 10 p.m. with last calls being accepted at 2:30 a.m. The program will take anyone in need of a free, safe, non-judgmental and confidential ride home anywhere within Lamar County. The number is 903-905-4959.
“Local businesses and community volunteers are the key to the success of the organization, as many give of their time on a monthly basis, and in some cases weekly, to ensure our fellow community members have a safe ride home when in need,” Mallicote added.
Board members of Dylan’s Drivers include Karl Louis, Vicki Flenniken, Derald Bulls, and Chad Johnston. Mallicote noted the Board is always looking for additional board members who have a true interest in the organization and are willing to devote the necessary time to fulfill the mission.
The number of alcohol and drug related deaths have declined in Lamar County since the program began, according to reports from the Paris Police Department and Lamar County Sheriff’s Department. For several years, during the often-hectic New Year’s Eve celebrations, there were no fatalities related to drug and alcohol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.