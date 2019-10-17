Audrey Gray AOTW
Audrey Gray

Prairiland

YEAR: Senior

STATS FOR WEEK OF 10/7: The Prairiland Lady Patriots swept Mt. Vernon handily, and senior Audrey Gray was a big reason why. In the match, she finished with 7 digs and had a game-high 6 ace serves.

Prairiland senior volleyball player Audrey Gray has been selected in an online public poll as the Paris Regional Medical Center Red River Valley Athlete of the Week.

The Prairiland Lady Patriots swept Mt. Vernon handily, and senior Audrey Gray was a big reason why. In the match, she finished with 7 digs and had a game-high 6 ace serves.

