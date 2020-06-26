Patricia Gail Palmeri was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on Feb. 28, 1939.
She passed away on June 22, 2020 at her home.
She was a graduate of Union City High School in Union City, Pennsylvania. Pat served in the 14th Army Band of Fort McLennon! She received her BS from Athens State College, Athens, Alabama in 1976. Pat went on to further her education and received her Master of Arts Degree at MTSU from Murfreesboro, Tennessee in 1980.
She was a loving mother, a Licensed Professional Therapist Supervisor treating adults, teens and children for around 40 years.
In her passing she joins her parents, Samuel and Lula Palmer; and brother, Joseph Palmer; and sister, Lena Toner.
She is survived by her sister, Sally Tsumas and her husband, Paul Sr.; son, William T Moore III and his wife, Hallie; daughter, Linda Hinds and her husband, Nicolai; son, Francis Moore and his wife, Amy; two grandsons, Ryan Smith and Bryant Moore; and five granddaughters, Riley Smith, Jasmine Hinds, Eryn Smith, Baylee Moore and Amanda Hinds; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of a ceremony and because of the coronavirus, if desired, friends may make a donation in honor of Patricia Palmeri to the New Hope Center of Paris, newhopecenterparis.org/donate.
Condolences may be sent to the family c/o her daughter, Linda Hinds, 458 West Fairview Circle, Palatine, IL or Linda.hinds93@icloud.com.
