W. A. Wallace, 90, of Paris, passed away on Dec. 28, 2019, in Stillhouse Nursing Home and Rehab.
Funeral services are set for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Olive Branch Baptist Church, with Pastor Billy Shepherd serving as eulogist and pastor. Interment will follow to Restlawn Garden Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 3 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Maxey Funeral Home Chapel.
W. A, Wallace was born on March 25, 1929, in Paris, Texas to the late
Allen Wallace and the late Addie Lee Thomas.
He served in the United States Army with an assignment as a Military Police Officer stationed in
Japan. After serving his country for two years, W. A. enrolled in and graduated from Barber School in Dallas, Texas. He met the beautiful Dorothy Rae Reed, of Clarksville, Texas and they were married on Aug. 3, 1953.
W. A. accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age and was a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church for over 80 years, with the last 50 or so years as a deacon and a member of the trustee board where he served as treasurer.
W. A. (Ducky) leaves to cherish his memory, sons, William A. Wallace (Cheryl), of Crowley, Texas, Allen Wallace (Ulyse), of Youngsville, Lousianna; one daughter, Debra Wallace, of Paris, Texas; seven grandchildren, Cajuana Wallace, Allison Wallace, William A. Wallace II, Ashley Wallace, Adam Wallace, LaDarryl Wallace and Aaron Wallace; and one brother, Jessie Wallace (Charlene), of Paris, Texas; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews; one aunt, Dorothy Woods, of Paris, Texas; and friends.
