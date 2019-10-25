OCT. 24 to OCT. 25
Paris Police Department
Robert Lee Brown,29: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, failure to appear/assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Samuel Vernon Lee Taylor, 44: Criminal trespass, judgment nisi/criminal trespass, judgment nisi/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2-A, less than 2 ounces.
Tyrone Dremain Jimerson Jr., 22: Harassment.
Adresha Tarsha Black, 38: False report to police officer/law enforcement employee.
Shannon DeWayne Cook, 51: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Brandarious DeAndray Lane, 28: Judgment nisi/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Marvin Lynn Fleming Jr. 31: Violation of parole, assault family/household member/impede breathing, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.