The following items are compiled from recent Texas Parks and Wildlife law enforcement reports.
Racked ‘Em Up
At 1 a.m. on Dec. 25, a Bowie County game warden received information about possible illegal hunting activity on a farm in the northern part of Bowie County. The warden responded to the area and located two white-tailed doe and one feral hog laying near a residence on the farm. A short time later a vehicle drove up and the warden detained two male subjects in the truck after discovering two more white-tailed doe in the bed of the pickup.
During a search of the immediate area, the warden located two ice chests containing what appeared to be deer meat. In addition to harvesting the four does, the two subjects also admitted to harvesting the deer in the ice chests a few nights before. Both individuals were taken into custody and booked into the Bowie County Jail for hunting at night.
Since then, game wardens have searched several areas of the farm and located additional deer carcasses.The investigation is on-going, and cases are pending.
Lawn Enforcement
On Jan. 3, a Newton County game warden completed an investigation into a hunting without landowner consent case. The case involved one subject who thought it was OK to mow two 200+ yard lanes into a neighboring landowner’s property and hunt them. The subject was caught in the act of hunting the neighbor’s property. After all necessary documentation was obtained, the subject was arrested and taken to the Newton County Jail and charged with hunting without landowner’s consent, a Class A misdemeanor. Case is pending.
Run, But You Can’t Hide
On Jan. 6, a Somervell County game warden was checking fisherman on the Paluxy River in Glen Rose when he noticed two individuals put fishing poles down and walk away from the game warden. As he started to approach the individuals, he noticed one of them start to jog away and duck behind a house. The warden was able to make contact with the other individual who said he did not have a fishing license and his driver’s license was in his father’s truck.
The warden followed the individual to his father’s truck to get the license, and during a check the individual was wanted for sexual assault on a child. The warden directed the individual to place his hands on the vehicle, but he refused and started to run away.
The warden was able to apprehend the individual without incident and during a search of the individual he discovered marijuana and a marijuana pipe. The other individual was located by the Somervell County Sheriff’s deputies in a vacant lot claiming to be lost and was unable to produce a fishing license. Cases are pending.
Some Evidence Floats
On Jan. 7, a Burleson County game warden observed an angler at Yegua Creek in Burleson County putting fish into a bucket near him. The man was later observed handing a fish to a nearby fishermen who started cutting it up with a knife. Upon making contact with the small group, the man picked up the bucket and started to dump the fish out. The warden told him to stop several times while making contact. Several fish floated to the top of the water as they were already dead. The man was detained while the warden used a cast net to get the dead fish out of the water. A total of 16 undersized fish (crappie, white bass, and largemouth bass) were collected.
Multiple citations were issued to the man. The other parts of the group received citations for no fishing license and using game fish as bait. All cases are pending.
How Shellfish
On Jan. 6, Aransas County game wardens inspected a commercial oyster boat in Aransas Bay. The boat possessed 26 sacks of oysters and the cargo was determined to be 17.3% undersized. The oysters were returned to the water with an estimated value of $1,040.00. The captain and two deckhands were cited for undersized oysters.
It was determined the captain had two prior convictions since 2017. The boat was escorted to the harbor and the captain was arrested for an enhanced undersized oyster case. The captain was transported and placed into the Aransas County Detention Facility. The case is pending prosecution.
