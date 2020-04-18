Olan D. “Happy” Gable, 94, of Amarillo, formerly of Paris, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Brookdale Medi Park West in Amarillo.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 2 p.m. on Monday, April 20, at Bethel Cemetery.
Mr. Gable, the son of William E. Gable and Mamie Gable, was born on Aug. 15, 1925, in Detroit, Texas.
On Oct. 31, 1953, he married Louise Steed, building 59 years of family and memories before her death on Jan. 25, 2013.
He served in the 8th Armor Division during World War II. Happy retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone after 34 years of service. To all his friends he was known as “Happy” because he was always whistling or humming a tune.
He was a member of Springlake Baptist Church.
Survivors include one son, Dr. Clayton D. Gable and wife, Corey Lee, of San Antonio; one daughter, Carol Lea Sessions and husband, James, of Amarillo; grandchildren, Joseph Harmon Gable, Aaron Wesley Gable, Carissa Lynn Ortega and husband, Alex and Jared Calvin Sessions and wife, Lui; four great-grandchildren, Gabriel Ortega, Austin Ortega, Sadie Sessions and Sebastian Sessions; along with a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brightholland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.