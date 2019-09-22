Public employees and the newspapers that cover them have a love-hate relationship. Government employees love us when they have an event — especially a fundraiser — they want everyone to know about, and they hate us when we have questions about anything else — spending, a public complaint or anything that isn’t “there’s nothing to see here, everything is fine and don’t forget to donate to our fundraiser.”
Journalists love public employees when they want to talk — especially when they recognize the importance of being in front of a story and when they want to publicly address issues head-on. And, of course, we hate when public officials dodge or ignore questions.
I’ve worked for newspapers in five states, and I’ve covered stories in eight. In my career, I’ve encountered a few anti-newspaper public officials. They’ve usually taken the stance because of mistreatment by a prior reporter or editor.
For instance, I called the sheriff in Sidney, Nebraska, my first day on the job about a story. When I mentioned the newspaper’s name, he said “(expletive) you” and hung up. I later learned I filled a vacancy created by the firing of a reporter who invented quotes attributed to the sheriff.
When I was hired as editor of The Clayton Tribune, I visited City Hall to introduce myself to the city manager. She didn’t even look up when I said I worked for the newspaper. She simply said: “I don’t read that s--t.” I later learned the previous editor had gone on a years-long anti-city tirade when his friend, the former mayor, was accused by city officials of stealing water for his business purposes.
Although it took time, I turned those toxic relationships around by proving we had a similar goal — to foster a safe, prosperous community. In each case, we developed working relationships that not only led to award-winning stories, but that actually created an educated, safer community. (And before I left, the city manager had become a subscriber!)
The relationships didn’t get better because I dropped controversial or “negative” stories. They got better because I sought out the good stories to mix into the coverage. The bad stories are going to happen — no government entity or school is without its challenges — but that doesn’t mean good things aren’t happening. I earned their trust and respect by calling for their input, good or bad, and they earned the public’s trust and respect by answering questions, fluff or tough.
One of the best public officials I’ve worked with was former Rabun County Schools superintendent Melissa Williams. She had a rough first year — a high schooler was busted on campus for felony drug possession, a bomb threat by another student caused the evacuation of the school, the American Humanist Association demanded the district comply with state law prohibiting school officials from conducting religious ceremonies. Every time we called, she answered. If she couldn’t answer questions, she told us why.
Melissa became so trusted by the public that when the newspaper published its study on the highest paid public officials, and she came out on top with a salary more than $30,000 higher than second place, no one batted an eye.
If I’ve learned anything in this job, it’s that public officials, newspapers and their communities are never stronger than when they work together.
