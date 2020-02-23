FEB. 21 to FEB. 22
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Keith Smith Hardman, II, 38: Aggravated assault date/family/household member/with a weapon, bench warrant/continuous violence against the family, continuous violence against the family.
Brenda Rocio Diaz, 22: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, 4 to 400 grams.
Eddie Dean Kyle, 53: Public intoxication.
Constable Presinct 1
James Lindsey Howard, 37: Assault (Class C).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.