Beginning Friday, the HealthCARE Express clinic in Paris will join the ranks of the clinics HealthCARE Express has designated as Covid-19 testing centers in their communities.
The test HealthCARE Express is offering will provide results within one to three days, drastically reducing the wait time for results compared to the previous Covid-19 test. Covid-19 testing will be available by appointment for those who meet CDC-based screening criteria as long as supplies are available.
The clinic is at 5220 SE Loop 286. Appointments can be made by calling 877-4-HCE-NOW (877-442-3669).
Those who have the following symptoms are eligible for Covid-19 testing:
- shortness of breath
- a fever
- a cough
- a sore throat
These criteria are subject to change following any updated guidelines provided by the CDC.
HealthCARE Express’s team members will gather all the necessary information over the phone in order to expedite the process and will schedule an appointment for your visit.
