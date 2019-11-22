William Ray “Bill” Montgomery, 89, of Midland, Texas, formerly of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Cimarron Place in Midland.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Southside Baptist Church, with the Rev. Billy Norris officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Providence Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Bill, the son of Samuel and Mary E. Montgomery, was born on June 16, 1930, in Idabel, Oklahoma.
He was proud to serve in the United States Air Force and the Oklahoma National Guard. On April 17, 1954, he married Bernice Grace Voyles, building 65 years of family and memories before her death on Aug. 18, 2019.
For more than 40 years he and Bernice owned and operated B & B Electric in Paris.
He was a longtime, faithful member of Southside Baptist Church. Bill was a “character” who loved to work, hunt, sing and Jesus.
Survivors include his daughter, Angela Montgomery Orr and husband, Roy Darrell Orr, of Midland; granddaughters, Heather Marie Kincaid and husband, Marshall Kincaid, of Midland, Amy Elizabeth Orr, of Midland and Melissa Kaye Orr, of College Station; two great-grandsons, Lincoln Montgomery Orr and Henry Douglas Kincaid; along with many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bernice; two brothers, Sammie Lee Montgomery and James T. Montgomery; and two sisters, Lillian Montgomery Brakebill and Julia Montgomery Marr.
Casket bearers will be, Jerry Bowers, Mike Bowers, Darrell Orr, Marshall Kincaid, Dries Janssen and Bo Rester. Honorary bearers will be, Gary Cope, Don Draper, Robert Skidmore, Benny Fields, Glenn Watson and Denton Evans.
