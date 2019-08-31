Good morning, Red River Valley!
Overnight storms expected to develop across Oklahoma overnight may dip into Red River Valley this morning, bringing some rain our way around sunrise.
It's still summer, and areas to our south will feel it with highs in the middle and upper 90s. Thanks to the outflow boundaries of those morning storms in Oklahoma, the Red River Valley will be a bit cooler with a forecast high of 91.
We've got another high pressure system building that will push out any chances of rain after today through the end of next week. While that means we'll have some beautiful Labor Day Weekend weather, the heat will be on. Thankfully, the humidity should be tame thanks to a low pressure system in the Gulf, according to National Weather Service forecast discussion.
Enjoy your Saturday!
