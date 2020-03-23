Paris City Council is to hold a special meeting by video or telephone conference at 5 p.m. Thursday, according to an agenda posting today.
Whether the media and public are allowed to participate remains to be seen, according to interim City Manager Gene Anderson.
“We are trying to work things out,” Anderson said a few minutes ago. “Give me until tomorrow and I will have more information.”
Gov. Greg Abbott suspended a part of the Texas Open Meetings Act — which guarantees the public can access and participate in government meetings — a week ago in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
All sections of the Texas Open Meetings Act remain in place except for the requirement of a physical gathering space for people to watch the meeting and ask questions.
Agenda items include Citizens’ Forum, the possible extension of the previously ordered declaration of local disaster issued March 19, resolution postponing council election to Nov. 3 and a resolution to appoint Benny Plata to fill the Place 3 vacancy left by Bill Trenado.
To participate in Citizens’ Forum, submit comments by email to jellis@paristexas.gov no later than 4 p.m. Thursday.
For future developments with this story, check online or Tuesday’s print edition of The Paris News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.