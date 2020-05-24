The Lamar County Commissioners’ Court will host its regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday via a Zoom conference call. Discussion will be had on whether to re-open the courthouse and other county properties to the public.
The commissioners will review the Community Benefit Report from Paris Regional Medical Center that includes the center’s charity care services to patients eligible for the Lamar County Indigent Healthcare program. The commissioners will also discuss a possible contribution to the 1115 Medicaid Waiver Program on behalf of the hospital.
Discussion and possible action will be taken on letting bids for unleaded gasoline and diesel fuel and cleaning up the Lamar County Cemetery.
To attend the meeting, use the meeting ID: 820 1958 9909 and password: 967243.
