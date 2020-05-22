North Lamar Athletic Director Kendal Kirk announced that a Virtual Sports Banquet for all freshman, sophomore and junior athletes will be posted to the North Lamar website following the recognition of senior athletes in a Senior Spotlight Virtual Sports Banquet on June 2.
The Senior Spotlight Virtual Sports Banquet is part of a series of events to spotlight seniors leading up to graduation on June 13.
Coaches will recognize teams and present awards to outstanding freshman, sophomore and junior athletes in a virtual format. It will be posted to the North Lamar website at 10 p.m. June 2. Award winners will have the opportunity to pick up certificates and have their pictures made on June 3 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the athletic facility. For more information, call Nicole Fitzgerald at 903-669-0190.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.