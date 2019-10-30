Randel Wayne Stephens, 73, of Direct Texas went to be with The Lord on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer. The cancer was aggressive and took his life quickly. Upon being diagnosed, Randel had expressed to his wife his desire to die on the ranch. Randel was placed on hospice, allowing him to remain at home for the duration of his illness.
Randel was born in Honey Grove, Texas to parents, Brice Randel Stephens and Joy Robinson Stephens.
Randel married Rickie Jackson Stephens on June 25, 1971, at View Point, Texas.Throughout their marriage Randel and Rickie owned and operated Flying S Ranch and Stephens Ag-Air. Randel was a farmer and rancher as well as a pilot working in the aviation field. He had an endless passion for rodeo and was a professional bull rider for 12 years.
Randel owned and operated Stephens Ag Air as well as flying for Stoker Co in Imperial, California. In his later years, Randel flew for Evergreen/Erickson Aviation to support special operations in countries such as Columbia, Afghanistan, Uganda and the Philippines, with his last mission in Africa. Randel was on the job and began feeling unwell. As a result he was care flighted to Germany where he was hospitalized and his son, Cody Stephens, flew to Germany to bring him home. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Randel was brave and faced this insidious disease with the same courage that he displayed when straddling himself down on an ‘ol rank bull.
Randel Stephens was bigger than life. To those who knew him he was a legend in his own time. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. Randel had an aura about him that was unique and he never met a stranger. He had a magnetic personality with charisma, that attracted others to him. Randel was an excellent storyteller with the ability to remember every detail. He practically had an encyclopedic memory. Randel loved his family, his ranch, rodeo and his job, which allowed him to travel and meet so many different and wonderful people. He remained true to his word and his handshake still meant everything.
We will miss him greatly and his passing will leave a void in all our lives. We feel blessed that we had him, someone we could all look up to and pattern our own lives after. He set a precedent for us all to follow.
I’m an ‘ol cow hand.......
Family night will be held at Fry and Gibbs Funeral Home at 730 Clarksville Street, Paris, Texas on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the service on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. The burial will follow at Pyles Cemetery in Direct, Texas, with fellowship meal at Direct Baptist Church immediately after.
Pallbearers will be George Oats, Wesley Seay, Jerry Campbell, Richard Drake, Marvin Shoulders and Donnie Crutchfield. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Joseph Dugan Robinson, Heath Marrs, J. Todd Marrs, Neal Marrs, Matt Rea and Lucas Rea.
In Randel’s honor continuing support for the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund would bless his memory and rodeo career.
Survivors include Randel’s wife, Rickie Stephens; son, Cody Stephens and wife, Shellie; daughter, Rancie Bernal and husband, Santos; grandchildren, Cailin, Kaydance and Heather; great-grandchildren, Kynzie, Madi, Millie and Nolan; sisters, Linda Marrs and husband, David and sons, Heath, J.Todd and Neal, Tena Hussey and husband, David and children, Matt, Lucas, Clinton and Sarah.
The family is truly honored by the exceptional support and assistance provided by Erickson Aviation. His journey home was without a doubt above and beyond their call to duty. Our family will forever be grateful for your special service to him.
The family also wishes to express our deepest appreciation to Dr. Athar and staff at McKinney Oncology and our nurse Pepper Andrews with our hospice care, Nita Goforth for her love and care and support from his loving sisters during this difficult time.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
