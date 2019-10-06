Rep. VanDeaver to hold town halls
State Rep. Gary VanDeaver, R-New Boston, who represents Lamar, Red River, Bowie and Franklin counties, will be in Paris on Monday for a town hall meeting.
The meeting is scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Room 1202 of the Bobby Walters Workforce Training Center on the Paris Junior College campus, 2400 Clarksville St.
VanDeaver is expected to talk about issues addressed by the legislature earlier this year, as well as issues that will be discussed between now and the beginning of the next session in 2021.
Chisum high to host annual CHIPS banquet
Chisum High School is hosting its 2019 Chisum High Incentive Program banquet at 6 p.m. Oct. 12 in the high school gym.
Tickets are $15 each and include the potato and nacho bar, dessert and drink. Stoney Musgrove Music will provide entertainment, with entry into a giveaway for a two-night stay at Lost Creek Properties in Hochatown. There will also be a live and silent auction, and a chance to win preferred seating at graduation.
Blood drives planned during October
Paris Regional Medical Center North Campus is hosting a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at 865 Deshong Drive in Lewis Hall. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Elsie C. McKee at 903-737-1397.
First Federal Community Bank is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at 630 Clarksville St. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Lori Benson at 903-784-0881.
Rotary Club of Paris United is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at 300 S. Main St. at Bywaters Park on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Alex Fowzer at 903-784-7832.
For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
Valley of Caddo Museum to celebrate fossil day
The Valley of the Caddo Museum & Cultural Center will celebrate National Fossil Day on Oct. 12, from 1 to 3 pm.
Fossil expert, Dr. Mac Glaess, will be on hand to examine fossils the public brings and talk about his extensive fossil collection currently on display at the museum. he will be joined by Dr. Floyd McMillan, archeology/paleontology museum co-chair. Julia Bender and Christine Stowell, museum student education co-chairs, have also planned a program. to allow children to find and keep real fossils, make and take fossil crafts and earn a National Park Service Paleontology Junior Ranger Badge.
This program is free and refreshments will be served.
Fields of Faith to hold event Wednesday
Fields of Faith, a student lead program offering young people the opportunity to pray, share with and challenge their peers to read the Bible and follow Jesus Christ, will hold a childhood cancer fundraiser event from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Chisum ISD football field, 3250 S. Church St.
The event will feature games and giveaways, worship and youth speakers, including David Kines and a survivor of childhood cancer to be announced.
From 5:45 to 6:15 p.m., organizers will also offer 2 slices of Lazy T Pizza and a drink for $5 to support childhood cancer research. Large groups that plan to attend and eat are asked to call 903-517-1559. Everyone is invited.
