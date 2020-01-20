Deputy Michael Childres wants to be the next Precinct 2 constable, and he’s banking on his relationships with local offices and constituents to do the job right.
Childres began working at the sheriff’s office in 2006. During his 14-year career, he has worked in transportation, warrants, mental health, civil process, the jail and bailiff duties at the courthouse. After transferring to patrol, he is now a lead officer on his shift, the equivalent of a ranking corporal, he said.
If elected, he wants to increase the constable’s visibility in the community.
“That’s one of the big issues I’ve been hearing. ‘Hey, I don’t see our constable,’” he said. “There was some issue with, ‘we’re having crime at nighttime, will you come out and work nighttime?’ The answer is, yes. You’re sworn to do that.”
Childres has heard from several people in the community who were “not very pleased with the product that they were being served,” he said. He wants to get to know the people in his potential precinct and be available for their needs.
“I want them to feel like they can come to me with anything, with any need. Even if they need to just sit down and talk, I want to be available to them,” he said.
Childres also wants to strengthen ties between the constable’s office and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. If elected, he wants to work with staff to take calls and improve communication, he said.
“I think there will be a large increase in the work between the sheriff’s department and the constable’s office if I’m elected into office,” he said. “I think what really sets me apart is I have an active working relationship with the sheriff’s department. I’ve been with them for 14 years, I know everybody that works there.
“I know all the patrol deputies out on the street, I know all the court systems, the district attorney’s office — basically any office at the courthouse, I know the people that’s in there. I’ve worked with them on a day-in, day-out basis. I think if I’m elected constable, I intend on keeping that one-on-one communication.”
Childres is also a state certified mental health peace officer, a certification he plans to tap into extensively.
“I want to be that avenue of outreach to help somebody in their lowest time, to where I might be able to get them that little bit of help that might change their mind from doing something they shouldn’t be doing,” he said. “If they’re having a crisis and need somebody to talk to, you bet. Hey, call me. I’ll come out and talk to you.”
Childres has made it clear he wants to serve the county however he can.
“Even if I’m not elected, I still work at the sheriff’s office,” he said. “I still have a duty that I swore to help these people in their time of need.”
Childres and his wife, Dollie, live in Roxton. Natives to the area, the couple married in 2005 and have two daughters who attend Chisum ISD.
