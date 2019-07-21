BLOSSOM — Residents interested in participating in local government can enter their names in the next City Council election, after two seats opened up.
One of the vacancies came after the most recent municipal election, when former councilwoman Carrie Couch chose not to run for re-election and nobody else ran for the seat. The other seat opened this week, due to former councilwoman Lisa Good moving outside the city.
Mayor Charlotte Burge asked for nominations of prospective council candidates. Councilman Jeff Stover nominated Debra Burge, and the nomination was approved unanimously by the council.
Blossom resident Roger Daugherty, who was in attendance, volunteered to run and his candidacy also was approved by the council in a unanimous vote.
Other people interested in running for those seats can qualify at City Hall, 1240 W. Front St., City Secretary Stacy Prestridge said.
She said in the event of council vacancies, seats are filled in the next regular election, but for a shorter term.
“Our council members serve two-year terms, but the vacant seats will be filled as one-year positions,” she said. “The election next May will have a couple seats open for two years, but those two seats will be one-year positions.”
Also on the agenda, the council considered altering a street from two-way to one-way after a request from local resident Lynda Goff. She said Fairview Street, which currently allows vehicles to travel east and west, is too narrow for large vehicles to safely pass one another.
“I measured a mid-sized car and an Escalade… and when I measured, there’s only about 12 inches for cars like that to get around each other,” Goff said.
Goff also said the problem is exacerbated during the school year when bus routes go down the street. The mayor agreed, saying she’s seen the problem firsthand, recounting a time when a bus had to reverse down the road to make room for an oncoming car.
“We need to address this… this has been something in the back of our agenda for quite some time,” she said in agreement.
The council considered several possibilities, including limiting the road to one-way at all times, or only making it one-way during the school hours when its most heavily travelled. Should it be limited to one-way, the traffic would flow east, Burge said.
The council did not take any action, as Prestridge said it would need to host a public hearing before such a change could be made.
