Good morning, Red River Valley!
Rain chances will persist today through Saturday, rising as high as 50% tonight. For the day, there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 11 a.m. The day will be cloudy with a high near 80. Storms tonight are likely before 11 p.m. Otherwise, it'll be mostly cloudy with a low around 67.
There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms all day Friday. With storm activity being isolated, the day will be partly sunny with a high near 84. The night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69.
Take your chances and enjoy your Thursday!
