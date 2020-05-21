Weather.jpeg
The active weather is set to return later this week. Here's the latest on what to expect Wed night thru Friday. Coverage will remain ~20-30%, but a few strong to even marginally severe storms cannot be ruled out in the highlighted areas.

Good morning, Red River Valley! 

Rain chances will persist today through Saturday, rising as high as 50% tonight. For the day, there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 11 a.m. The day will be cloudy with a high near 80. Storms tonight are likely before 11 p.m. Otherwise, it'll be mostly cloudy with a low around 67. 

There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms all day Friday. With storm activity being isolated, the day will be partly sunny with a high near 84. The night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69. 

Take your chances and enjoy your Thursday!

The pattern will continue to become more active through the end of the week. Friday will be no different with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon. A few strong storms with gusty downbursts and hail are possible thanks to the very warm, humid, and unstable late May conditions. Highs will range between 85 and 90 degrees with south winds 10 to 20 mph and occasionally gusty.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

