Evelyn Grace Reigert passed away on Oct. 19, 2019, at her home in Kosse, Texas, at the age of 94.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Blair-Stubbs Chapel in Mexia. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Bogata Cemetery in Bogata, Texs.
Evelyn was born on Aug. 1, 1925, in Bayonne, New Jersey, to Charles and Grace Jelm Spitznas.
After graduating high school, she went to work for the civil service at Fort Monmouth with a high security clearance. After marrying Jake Reigert on Jan. 12, 1952, in Red Bank, New Jersey, she became an Army wife. She and Jake were blessed with three children, Kenneth, Robert and Carolyn. Evelyn was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was happiest when surrounded by her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, they were her pride and joy.
Evelyn was very strong, resilient, a hard worker and a natural nurturer. Although Jake was stationed away from his family on numerous occasions while serving in the United States Army, leaving two roles to be filled, she had no problem taking care of things on the home front. Evelyn not only took complete care of her disabled son as long as he lived, but willingly took care of other family members as needed. She also retired from Clarksville ISD in Clarksville, Texas, after 20 years of service as a secretary.
Evelyn loved to cook and was a wonderful cook. She enjoyed reading her Bible, knitting, crocheting and doing word search puzzles and pottery.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Grace Spitznas; her husband of 55 years, Jake Reigert; and siblings, Charles, Marie, Harold and Edward Spitznas.
Evelyn is survived by her loving children, Kenneth W. Reigert and wife, Flora Flippin Reigert and Carolyn Reigert Rhodes and husband, Jerry; grandchildren, Kenneth Jake Reigert, David Wayne Reigert, Brandee Elizabeth Casey and James Paul Rhodes; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Please visit blair-stubbs.com to leave the family a message of condolence or sign the guest book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.