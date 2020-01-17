Belinda Sanders, 64, reached the end of her battle with cancer on Jan. 8, 2020.
Born in 1955, Belinda grew up primarily in Paris, Texas.
Even though Belinda held many jobs, they were always centered around serving those around her.
Belinda was a devoted wife, mother, of five and grandmother.
In the past years Belinda wholeheartedly embraced the life of being at home while spending her time looking for the perfect yard sales to add to her collectables and DVD’s. There was also never a pair of earrings that Belinda didn’t want to add to those already lovingly placed in her jewelry boxes.
Belinda will be remembered by many for her generosity, friendships, and her “I need to tell you something” while leading you to see her newest trinket or idea. All the Christmas cards, thank you notes and newspaper clippings will always be treasured.
Belinda was preceded in death by her father, Lonnie Byrd; her husband, of over 38 years, Hank Sanders; her son, H.L. Sanders; and her son, Robert Sanders.
Belinda is loved by many including, her mother, Kay Byrd, of Paris, Texas; her daughter, Bonnie Dunken and husband, Jeff, of Paris, Texas; her son, Hank Sanders and wife, Katrina, of Paris, Texas; and her son, Lonnie Sanders and wife, Jessica, of Canton, Texas. Belinda was the beloved grandmother to, Johnny Cook, Jadyn Sanders, Piper Sanders, Matthew Sanders and fiancé Mikayla Buss, Kaitlyn Sanders, Jayme Sanders, Joseph Sanders, Joshua Sanders and Bethany Sanders. Additional loved ones include Jody and Terry Gilman, of Spokane, Washington and their family; along with numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to those who have shown their love through prayers, visits and calls.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Southside Baptist Church on Saturday Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. The family requests donations for one of Belinda’s favorite things, her Sunday School class at Southside Baptist Church for continued ministry work in her honor at 790 Old Jefferson Road, Paris, Texas 75460.
Registry is available at rodenpryor.com.
