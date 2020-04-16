Sarah George and her family are lending their hands to local mask-making efforts. George, who formerly owned Sassy Sarah’s Sewing, has been making hand-sewn face masks now available for sale.
During the past two weeks, about 1,100 masks have been sold to customers in Ohio, Houston, Austin and Dallas. Fifty masks have been delivered to the Paris Police Department, 25 to officers in Huntsville, and numerous more to guards in the Bonham jail. George and her family are working now on a mask order for a Frisco hospital.
The fabric for the effort comes from George’s business, which she closed after 60 years to take care of her husband, who had Alzheimer’s disease.
When she realized that people who work outside and in public needed masks, she put the stored fabric to use. Before starting her work, she did research into what made a comfortable, functional mask that would best suit her customers’ needs.
“I looked online and got input from my family on what works for them,” she said.
George’s family assists her in making and mailing out her merchandise.
“I cut them all out and my grandchildren sew them,” she said.
The White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended residents wear protective masks in public to prevent the spread of the virus.
Masks cost $3 each and can be ordered by calling Heather George, Sarah’s daughter, at 832-477-4043. No in-person deliveries are made. All orders are mailed and shipped to destinations. Masks are made for children and adults.
