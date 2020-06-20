Weekend.jpg
Chances for showers and thunderstorms continue into the weekend with several chances for rain across the region through Sunday. Saturday will be another warm and humid day with morning lows in the 70s and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible with the best storm potential east of I-35 during the day and north of I-20 Saturday night. Sunday will be partly sunny though still relatively humid with the best rain chances across East Texas. Afternoon highs will once again be in the 90s.
Good morning, Red River Valley! 

Mother Nature is going to do what Mother Nature wants to do. Rain chances have spiked as a pair of storms hit the region overnight. Rather than the originally forecast 20% chance for rain, our chance is now 70% through 11 a.m., falling to 40% for the rest of the day.

And the cloud coverage will affect temperatures. Rather than the 93 degrees we were expecting under sunny skies, our high should be around 85 degrees.

Rain chances do fall back to 20% for the overnight period as the low gets to 71, but they will jump back to 50% for Father's Day, with most of the activity forecast to occur before 2 p.m. Expect humid conditions as the high returns to 89.

Low storm chances remain in the foreseeable forecast, with the greatest chance for a thunderboomer forecast on Tuesday.

Enjoy your weekend, and Happy Father's Day!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

