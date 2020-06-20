Good morning, Red River Valley!
Mother Nature is going to do what Mother Nature wants to do. Rain chances have spiked as a pair of storms hit the region overnight. Rather than the originally forecast 20% chance for rain, our chance is now 70% through 11 a.m., falling to 40% for the rest of the day.
And the cloud coverage will affect temperatures. Rather than the 93 degrees we were expecting under sunny skies, our high should be around 85 degrees.
Rain chances do fall back to 20% for the overnight period as the low gets to 71, but they will jump back to 50% for Father's Day, with most of the activity forecast to occur before 2 p.m. Expect humid conditions as the high returns to 89.
Low storm chances remain in the foreseeable forecast, with the greatest chance for a thunderboomer forecast on Tuesday.
Enjoy your weekend, and Happy Father's Day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.