APRIL 14 to APRIL 16
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Quentarias Lamon Bills, 22: Criminal mischief, $100 to $750.
Amy Huneycutt Mullins, 32: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Rodney Lee Loyd, 54: Public intioxication, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Constable Precinct 5
Ashanti Symone Brown, 24: Possession of a dangerous drug.
