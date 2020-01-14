Man arrested on felony warrant
Jason Ray Swindell, 39, of Paris, was arrested in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue at 1:39 a.m. Tuesday on a felony motion to revoke probation warrant. Swindell is on probation for possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram.
He will later be transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 68 calls for service and arrested 8 people Monday.
