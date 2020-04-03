These are stressful times, and everyone is bound to react to the fear and the pressure of not knowing exactly what is going on during the pandemic and how it will affect them and the ones they love.
Stress can be doubly problematic for people already living daily with anxiety or behavioral issues. To help any Texans experiencing anxiety, stress or emotional challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Texas Health and Human Services has launched a 24/7 statewide mental health support line.
This new resource, available toll free at 833-986-1919, offers Covid-19-related mental health support for all Texans.
“Through this new effort, we are connecting Texans with mental health professionals who can help provide support to those who are feeling overwhelmed and stressed,” said Sonja Gaines, deputy executive commissioner for Intellectual and Developmental Disability and Behavioral Health Services. “It can be helpful to talk to someone when you are facing anxiety, depression and stress, which are not uncommon to experience in the face of a rapidly changing situation like a pandemic.”
“We’ve received a number of calls from Texans looking for alleviation from stress and anxiety related to the impact of Covid-19,” Texas Health and Human Services press officer Elliott Sprehe said. “Our dedicated Covid-19 support line is available as a resource to people who are concerned with their health, safety, income stability and much more.”
Operated by the Harris Center for Mental Health, the support line offers trauma-informed support and psychological first aid to those experiencing stress and anxiety related to Covid-19, Sprehe said. Counseling services are confidential and free of charge to people who call the hotline.
“The Covid-19 support line has had almost 400 calls from Texans in 64 counties since March 31,” he said. “On 90% of the calls, Texans are speaking with someone within 30 seconds. Harris Center staff answering calls include 22 qualified mental health professionals and seven master level licensed practitioners. Operators are available in Spanish and all operators are trained in psychological first aid and trauma-informed care.”
According to the experts, stress during an infectious disease outbreak can include:
• Fear and worry about your own health and the health of loved ones;
• Changes in sleep or eating patterns;
• Difficulty sleeping or concentrating;
• Worsening of chronic health problems; and,
• Increased use of alcohol, tobacco, or other drugs.
All of these can exacerbate emotional or behavioral issues that may have been already diagnosed and in extreme cases can lead to psychological breakdowns and incidents of violence against self or others.
For general health-related information and precautions on Covid-19, visit the Department of State Health Services website at dshs.texas.gov/ and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov.
