Bulletin Board

TODAY
Holy Cross Episcopal Church October Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., King Ranch Chicken, $10 includes homemade pie and a drink, take out orders available,call 903-784-2206, 331 1st St. SE, east of Bywaters Park.
Rotary Club of Paris United: Noon, PJC Ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St., speaker, Jim Ayers, Gold Star Military families.
PrimeTime: Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; 11:45 a.m. Food & Fellowship, 1 p.m.,Games; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
FRIDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
SATURDAY
Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7 p.m., Roan Oak Masonic Lodge, Garretts Bluff, donations only, everyone welcome.
Roxton Pancake Breakfast, 5k and 19K Run, and Kids’ Monster Dash: 7 to 10:30 a.m., Roxton Community Center, downtown, sponsored by Roxton Friends of Chaparra; Rails to Trails, call 408-594-5466 or roxtonrailstrails.com.
Annual Roxton Saturday Night Fall Festival: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., downtown Roxton, vendors, kids’ activities, contests, costume parade, entertainment, live music, cash drawings, sponsored by City of Roxton Community Development, call 903-346-2939.
Lamar County Texas A&M Club Annual Hullabaloo: Call 903-517-6153 for details.
Taylortown Volunteer Fire Department Fundraiser: Stew and chili supper, 5 to 8 p.m., Taylortown Fire Station, 10187 FR 1498, entertainment by Bois D’Arc Bottom Band, adults $7, children 3 to 10 $4, children under 3 free.
Mannequin Night: 5:15 to 9 p.m., downtown Paris, food, music, late shopping and live mannequins in store windows,; walking historic tour of downtown includes ride in the downtown trolley. Call 903-249-2114 or email drjsawtrey@yahoo.com.
SUNDAY
Woodland Cemetery Homecoming: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., CR 2364 northeast of Woodland in Red River County; service at 10 a.m., followed by potluck lunch under the pergola; 9-11 quilt donated by the Woodland Quilters to be raffled, $1 per ticket. Call 903-674-3403 for information.
