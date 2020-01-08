Panther fans can show their support of the North Lamar Panther Baseball team by attending a steak dinner at 6 p.m. Jan. 25 at Heritage Hall, 1009 W. Kaufman St. in Paris.
The fundraiser is a chance to back the Panthers and mix and mingle with other supporters and coaches.
Tickets may be purchased for $100 each by contacting Jason Stephens at 903-517-3605.
