The Texas Department of Transportation this morning announced work on closing the Southeast Loop 286 turnaround between The Paris News and Paris Towne Center has been delayed.
Work had been expected to begin today, TxDOT public information officer Tim McAlavy said, but work was delayed a week due to an issue with the contractor. McAlavy declined to comment on what that issue is.
The turnaround is one of two Paris police frequently respond to for vehicle crashes. Located on Southeast Loop 286 immediately off the ramp from Lamar Avenue, the turnaround was considered unsafe because vehicles entering the loop from the ramp have very little space to get across both lanes into the far-left turning lane, Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley previously told The Paris News.
In 2017 and 2018, there were eight crashes at the intersection, Hundley said.
When work begins, TxDOT will close the turnaround and lengthen the next one at Dawn Drive.
Construction is expected to last two months, and the speed limit in the construction area will be reduced to 50 mph for the duration of the work, to ensure safety, TxDOT previously announced.
