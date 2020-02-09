Brandi Lee Annett

Brandie Lee Annett, age 42, of Powderly, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Sherman, Texas, after a lengthy illness.
Services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Pastor Patrick Collis officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Brandie was born Jan. 22, 1978, in Grand Island, Nebraska. She was a great friend to many and a very loving wife to her husband and a caring and loving mother to her children. She loved family game nights and anything regarding wolves. Brandie was a lover of all animals, often taking in and fostering strays.
She is survived by her loving husband, Larry Annett, and their children, Sheyanne Annett, Dakota Annett and Sirrah Annett, all of Powderly; her parents, Douglas and Bonnita Ellsworth of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, and Linda Lyden of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Frank Inskeep of Colorado; her siblings, Charity Peters and husband, Gary, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, D.J. Ellsworth of Sturgis, South Dakota, Stephanie Cummings and husband, Christopher, of Grand Island, Nebraska, Chris Inskeep and wife, June Bùi of Lincoln, Nebraska, Amy Lee, Joey Oxarart, of Sturgis, South Dakota, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
You may leave remembrances for the family at brighthollandfuneral
