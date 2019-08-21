Thursday
Rotary Club of Paris United: Noon, PJC ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St., speaker, Cody Adams on Badge Caps.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; 1 p.m., Games; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
NAACP: 5p.m., monthly meeting, on Fitzhugh Street across from Booker T. Washington Homes.
Friday
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
Saturday
Inaugural Chevy Truck Day: Day-long event in Leon Williams Park, 7th Street NW and West Henderson Street in Paris. For information, call Stacy Woods 903-436-0770 or Jerry Mathis 903-366-1756.
Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club: 10 a.m., Paris Municipal Court Room, 2910 Clarksville St.
Roxton Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., fresh vegetables, eggs, home baked goods, jellies, jams, jewelry, birdhouses, ducks, etc., Roxton Pavilion.
Monday
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Sewing; 1 p.m., Senior Driving Bingo.
Tuesday
Baby & Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. For ages 0 to 2.
Paris Junior College Drama Department Auditions: 6:30 p.m., for “Treasure Island” or “Gilligan’s Island,” ages 12 and up, open to the community, all roles involve stage combat, morning availability required Oct. 7-10 if cast for school performances, Ray Karrer Theatre, PJC administration building. Visit facebook.com/events/Paris JCDrama to look for auditions for “Treasure Island” and “Gilligan’s Island” for more information.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 10 a.m., Line Dance; 11 a.m., T&T; noon, Birthday lunch; 1 p.m., Games; 2 p.m., Mahjong; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
Send information for Bulletin Board to The Paris News, P.O. Box 1078, Paris, TX 75461; email to editor@theparisnews.com; or fax to 903-785-1263.
