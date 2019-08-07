The beat is going on again this year as all area school bands head back to their fields for practice, marching with their instruments in the heat.
“It’s awesome,” North Lamar band instructor Jason Smith said. “The kids are just working their tails off. Their attitude has been great. It’s easy in this heat to kind of go ‘oh, I don’t want to work that hard,’ but that hasn’t happened.”
He said, so far, the students are managing the heat well.
“It’s just teaching the kids how to eat right and keep them hydrated,” he said.
Charles Grissom, director of the Paris High School band, agreed.
“We’re doing really well,” he said. “We take water breaks every 10 to 15 minutes.”
The Paris band, called the Blue Blazes Band, will be performing an ensemble called “The Wolves Within,” based on the old Cherokee fable about two wolves, one good and one evil, inside humans and the wolf that wins “is the one you feed,” Grissom said. The Paris band attended state competition last year, and he said they are keeping up momentum, even though it’s an off year for state.
“We are treating it like it’s a state year to keep pushing the kids,” he said.
Some of the music selections include “Madea’s Dance of Vengeance,” “Wolves,” “Promise of Living” and “Moonlight Sonata,” he said.
“We have UIL and are looking at attending three different competitions, Sunnyvale, the Royce City March Fest and one at AT&T Stadium called U.S. Bands on Veterans Day,” he said.
Chisum ISD band director John Marsh said his students will be playing “A Little Night Music.”
“It just music related to night time,” he said. “It will include ‘Sandman’ by Metallica, ‘Swan Lake’ by Tchaichovsky, ‘Nacht Music’ by Mozart and ‘Lullaby’ by Billy Joel.”
This is a state competition year for 3A schools, so both Chisum and Prairiland are looking to go as far as they can.
“We missed qualifying for Area last time and went the two previous times,” Marsh said. “We’re really excited. We’ve got a great group of kids and are excited to see where the season takes us.”
Prairiland Band Director Shannon Sandage said her students will be going with a winter Russian theme.
“Our show is a Russian theme, with the title 3ИMA, about the winter season,” she said.
She said at a previous school the band had done a fall-themed show, and she decided to go for winter.
“It’s kind of a Russian Christmas, we’re using only secular Christmas music,” Sandage said. “We started last Monday, and we’re not doing bad for day 6. Our first competition is Oct. 6. The kids are really excited. They’ve already decorated the band hall in a winter theme.”
Smith said the North Lamar band will be playing a show called “You Never Know.”
“It’s written by Aaron Guidry. He lives out in Las Vegas, and he’s the drummer for Cirque du Soleil,” Smith said. “I just know him. He writes a lot of marching band stuff.”
Smith said for the North Lamar band, they are playing a lot of original music, but savvy listeners may recognize the work of Paul Hindemith
“He’s a classical composer,” he said. “That’s a little bit in it, and all the rest is original composition.”
