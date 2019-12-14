Good morning, Red River Valley!

Last night wasn't quite as cold as the night before, and that's an excellent jumping off point for what will be a beautiful Saturday. Light west northwest winds at the start of the day will shift to the southeast during the day today as a surface high quickly moves east. Expect to see a mostly sunny day with a high near 53.

The increase in southerly winds will likely keep tonight's temperatures a few degrees higher than last night, with the National Weather Service predicting a mostly clear, 42-degree night. 

A cold front looks to be on the way Sunday, but warmer air from the south will prevail. Areas south of our region are likely to see temperatures in the 80s. We'll get up to about 66 here as the cold front sweeps in during mid to late afternoon. 

Showers could be possible Sunday night, currently forecast at 30%. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy as the low falls only to about 43. Higher rain chances come Monday as winds turn to come from the northwest after midnight. 

It's going to be a quiet weekend, weatherwise. Enjoy your Saturday!
Sunday Night Forecast.jpg

The next storm system to bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms to the area Sunday night and Monday. The areas most likely to receive rainfall looks to be east of I-35 at this time. A cold front will accompany the storm, dropping the afternoon high temperatures 10-15 degrees between Sunday and Monday!
 

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

