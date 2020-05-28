Paris Junior College will not host its annual summer children’s programs this year due to the ongoing pandemic.
The Junior Law Enforcement Academy, Junior Medics, Kids College and Safe Sitter are all canceled. Gov. Greg Abbott mandated that colleges may not conduct face-to-face activities through the end of their year, which for higher education means the end of the summer semester, according to college officials.
The only exceptions to the rule are certain workforce classes requiring in-person lab work and hands-on training to complete.
