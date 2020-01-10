Cecil Lynn Tyson, 70, of Paris, Texas, died on Jan. 8, 2020, in Plano, Texas.
He was born on March 7, 1949, in the Buckhorn community near Soper, Oklahoma, the son of Marion “Mutt” Tyson and Ruby McKee Tyson. His parents preceded him in death.
He married Alicia Antwine on May 24, 1968 in Soper, Oklahoma.
Lynn was a commercial contractor and served as pastor of United Pentecostal Church, of Atoka, Oklahoma for 27 years. He enjoyed working, pastoring the church, teaching Bible Studies, praying with people at the altar and helping people through troubling times. He also enjoyed picking on his grandkids, spending time with his family and serving his Lord. Lynn was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Vietnam War.
Survivors include, his wife, Alicia Tyson; daughters, Stacy Waldrep and husband, Joey, of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Tonya Riley and husband, Michael, of College Station, Texas; grandchildren, Jonathan Waldrep and wife, Kristen, Kaylen Waldrep, Landon Riley and Micaylee Riley; brothers, Larry Tyson and wife, Betty, of Soper, Oklahoma and Dewayne Tyson and wife, Brenda, of Buckhorn; sister, Dorothy Southard and husband, Jackie, of Valliant, OKlahoma; along with many other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Miller & Miller Funeral Home, 3151 East Jackson, Hugo, OK 74743. Funeral Services will be at Apostolic Tabernacle, Hugo, Oklahoma on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. With the Rev. Johnny Cheek, the Rev Dwain Maxwell and the Rev. David Cahill, officiating. Interment will follow in Soper Cemetery in Soper, Oklahoma. Miller & Miller Funeral Home of Hugo, Oklahoma are in charge of the service.
