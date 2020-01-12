The Paris ISD school board will, in executive session, perform its annual evaluation of Superintendent Paul Jones on Monday.

During the meeting, the board will also vote on a district of innovation amendment resolution, vote on student out of state travel — including the Paris High School band to attend the Disney Student Leadership Conference, and vote on budget amendments.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Elaine Ballard Administration Building, 1920 Clarksville St.

Kim Cox is the city editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or at kim.cox@theparisnews.com.

