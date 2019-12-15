Virginia Swint Horner of Dallas, Texas, passed away Dec. 12, 2019, at the age of 90. She was born on Aug. 11, 1929, to Festus Erastus and Mildred Hartgraves Swint in Paris, Texas.
Virginia graduated from Paris High School and Paris Junior College. She earned her Bachelor of Education degree from East Texas Teacher’s College in Commerce, Texas, and went on to earn her master’s degree from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.
Virginia married Bobby Ray Horner on March 1, 1958, in Paris, Texas.
She participated in several organizations including Delta Kappa Gamma, the Richardson Women’s Club, and the Texas Retired Teachers Association. Virginia was a member of First Baptist Church Dallas since 1958.
She is survived by her son, Charles Horner and wife, Kathy, of McKinney, Texas; brother, Dr. Richard Swint and wife, Susan, of Paris, Texas; nieces and nephews, Liskin Kruse and husband, Joel, of Fairway, Kansas, Erin Edwards and husband, Tim, of Dripping Springs, Texas, Lorin Matthews and husband, Chris, of Waco, Texas, Reuel Swint and wife, Amy, of Billerica, Massachusetts, Galen Swint and wife, Melissa, of Allen, Texas, Ethan Swint and wife, Pam, of San Carlos, California, and Arlene Cobb of Garland, Texas; and many great-nieces and -nephews and cousins.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Bobby Ray Horner.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home in Allen, Texas.
Interment will follow at Ridgeview Memorial Park in Allen, Texas.
The family will receive friends during a visitation on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.