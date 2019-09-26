ROXTON — The Friends of the Chaparral Rail Trail are at it again. This time they’re hosting a Halloween-themed trail event.
As part of the Northeast Texas Trail, the Chaparral Trail is eligible for a grant to improve the trail surface, according to event organizer Penny Kelly.
“The grant is for the whole NETT,” Kelly said. “All the cities on the NETT are given a portion to match. Our portion to match is $25K.”
To receive the grant funds, the group must match them by coming up with $25,000, in order to get $250,000 for the project. This is the last fundraising event before the Oct. 31 deadline, and the group only needs $2,500 more for its goal, Kelly said. They came up with another Roxton Saturday Night, featuring 5K and 10K runs and a pancake breakfast.
On Oct. 19, the group will kick off the event at 7 a.m. with an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast at the Roxton Community Center. The cost is $6 per person, with children under 4 eating for free and a family of four or more for $20. Pancakes, sausage, juice, milk and coffee will be served from 7 to 10:30 a.m. or until the food is gone. A 5K and a 10K run/walk commence on the trail at 8 a.m.
Participants will receive a medal for crossing the finish line, Kelly said. Timed awards will be given for first, second and third place in a variety of age categories. A Kid’s Monster Dash will take place at 10:30 a.m. Children will run in age groups and distances will vary by group: 50 yards to 200 yards. The pancake breakfast is included in each paid entry. Medals will be awarded for this event as well. The cost to participate is $10 per child.
“The trail will be decorated with a monster theme,” Kelly said. “Costumes are encouraged and a costume parade will be held on Front Street at 11 a.m. to kick off Roxton Saturday Night: Fall Fest.”
Prizes will be awarded for the best costume in three age groups. Leashed pets may also participate in the costume contest, she said.
“It’s rare to have a 10K event in this area. We believe that makes it a great event for every age group and every type of trail enthusiast, ” said Michael Bush of Friends of the Chaparral Trail.
Ticket prices are $25 for the 5K and $35 for the $10K. Tickets for the races are discounted $5 if purchased before Oct. 1.
“You may purchase online by going to www.RoxtonRailsTrail.com,” Kelly said.
A downloadable order form is available at the site. Tickets may be purchased the day of the event. Check in at the Roxton Community Center for the event that morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.