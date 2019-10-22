Paris police responded to a burglary of a business in the 300 block of Graham Street at 8:50 a.m. Monday. It was reported that someone had entered the building through a locked roll-up door and had stolen numerous tools during the time that the power had been out.
The incident is under investigation.
Then, at 11:55 a.m., officers were called to a home burglary in the 900 block of South Main Street. There were no signs of forced entry but once inside, the suspect(s) stole a Playstation 4 Pro console.
The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 134 calls for service and arrested two people Monday.
