Fire and rescue

NOV. 8 to NOV. 11
Fire Department Assist Police
7:48 to 7:48 a.m., 1310 Clarksville St.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
10 to 10:15 a.m., 925 Clarksville St.
7:55 to 8:04 a.m., 1165 NE 22nd St.
8:17 to 8:27 p.m., 125 Brown Ave.
12:29 to 1:58 p.m., 3550 NE Loop 286.
1:54 to 2:03 p.m., 1430 NE 26th St.
Grass/Brush Fire
3 to 3:08 p.m., 18th Street SW/ W Sherman St.
First Responder - Paris
8:47 to 9:08 a.m., 750 N Collegiate Drive.
8:59 to 9:25 a.m., 3920 Alpine St.
10:33 to 10:34 a.m., 4330 Smallwood Road.
12:34 to 12:54 p.m., 3550 NE Loop 286.
2:36 to 2:48 p.m., 345 SW 13th St.
2:56 to 3:13 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
3:57 to 4:00 p.m., 2245 E Cherry St.
7:29 to 7:45 p.m., 3050 Pine Mill Road.
7:50 to 7:55 p.m., 5335 FM 195.
9:05 to 9:30 p.m., 2625 Spur 139.
10:44 to 10:58 p.m., 3855 Jefferson Road.
11:23 p.m. to 6:12 a.m., SW 41st St.
9:25 to 9:55 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
10:12 to 10:30 a.m., 3281 Hubbard St.
12:02 to 12:52 p.m., 3600 FM 196.
2:24 to 2:41 p.m., 105 NE 12th St.
2:37 to 3:05 p.m., 1335 NE 26th St.
7:50 to 8:03 p.m., 331 E Price St.
9:19 to 9:33 p.m., 2810 Clark Lane.
3:48 to 4:06 a.m., 435 Shady Oaks Lane.
7:50 to 7:55 a.m., 450 SW 4th St.
8:20 to 8:42 a.m., 2695 W Austin St.
9 to 9:06 a.m., 2183 E Cherry St.
6:11 to 6:33 p.m., 420 Grand Ave.
10:32 to 10:51 p.m., 246 SE 20th St.
1:36 to 2:10 a.m., 2439 Cleveland St.
1:53 to 2:18 a.m., 1035 SE 15th St.
Vehicle Crash w/ Injury
4:26 to 4:41 p.m., 725 N Collegiate Drive.
9:21 to 9:41 p.m., 1222 W Cherry St.
Public Service
7:50 to 8:05 p.m., 630 Bonham St.
1:27 to 2:24 p.m., 1260 Clarksville St.
3 to 3:20 p.m., 1975 E Cherry St.
7:06 to 7:23 p.m., 2183 E Cherry St.
12:14 to 12:31 a.m., 2610 Beverly Drive.
10:35 to 10:56 a.m., 221 NE 20th St.
10:42 to 11:04 a.m., 595 Laurel Lane.
