PATTONVILLE — Ryan Dougherty, Gracie Harp, Emily Newman, Allen Elliott and Carsyn Fernandez of the Prairiland FFA Chapter were awarded the Lone Star FFA Degree at the 91st annual Texas FFA State Convention July 15-19 in Fort Worth. The Lone Star FFA Degree is the highest degree bestowed by the Texas FFA.
The Lone Star FFA Degree recognizes FFA members who have received the Chapter degree, been active FFA members for at least two years, completed at least four semesters of agricultural science at or above the ninth grade level, maintained a supervised agricultural experience program, demonstrated their leadership skills and have shown a commitment to the FFA through involvement at the chapter level and above. The five students were among more than 2,400 other FFA members who receive this esteemed degree, according to information from the Texas FFA Association.
The local chapter also received a superior chapter rating and was recognized as a silver-level chapter for the esteemed Gold Horizon Award. The gold-level Golden Horizon award is the highest state rating to be bestowed upon a Texas FFA chapter. The award is based on exceptional chapter involvement and activities within the school and community.
A superior chapter rating is the result of documentation of activities related to each of 15 chapter quality standards related to a program of activities that emphasize student, chapter and community development.
The 91st annual Texas FFA Convention recorded approximately 12,000 members and guests. Members of the state’s largest agricultural youth leadership organization spent the week attending leadership workshops, participating in events and activities, being recognized for their achievements and serving as the legislative body for the Texas FFA Association.
The Texas FFA is the nation’s largest state FFA association with a membership of more than 130,000. FFA gives students the opportunity to apply practical classroom knowledge to real world experiences through local, state and national competitions. For more information about the Texas FFA, visit mytexasffa.org.
