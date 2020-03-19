MARCH 18 TO MARCH 19
Structure Fire,
Alarm, Smoke
11:57 a,n,m to 12:20 p.m., 2552 Bonham St.
First Responder-Paris
6:44 to 6:47 a.m., 6300 Highway 82 W.
9:06 to 9:38 a.m., 2320 E. Price St.
8:26 to 8:38 p.m., 1713 Neathery St.
Vehicle Crash
with Injury:
8:20 to 8:35 a.m., 900 Graham St.
10:04 to 10:38 p.m., 2900 SE Loop 286.
Public Service
9:09 to 9:22 a.m., 3855 Jefferson Road.
9:35 to 9:48 a.m., 1715 N. Main St.
