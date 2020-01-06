Grayson Oliver Brooks was born in the arms of Jesus on Jan. 4, 2020, in Paris Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Evergreen Cemetery, with Tony Vanderwilt officiating.
Grayson is survived by his father, Billy Don Brooks II; mother, Stefany Brooke Ellis; brothers and sister, Dakota Ellis, Cayden Ellis, Aiden Brooks and Oakley Brooks; grandparents, Beverly Boren, Stevie and Beverly Cope, Jo and Charles Harnage; great-grandparents, Oliver and Betty Boren, Elizabeth Cartee and James Hanner; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by an uncle, Billy Joe Cartee.
Services are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, where online condolences may be sent by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
