BOSWELL, Okla. — Choctaw County Ambulance Authority celebrated the official grand opening of its Boswell post station Monday at the town’s industrial park.
Several VIPs were on hand to commemorate the occasion.
Among those present were ambulance authority board members, county commissioners and emergency management officials, the Boswell mayor and police, and representatives of Choctaw Memorial and AllianceHealth hospitals, Hugo Chamber of Commerce and other supporters.
The post station, which is the first of its kind for the ambulance authority, is actually a 14-by-60-foot mobile home where a two-person ambulance crew will be stationed part time — at least initially — and respond to calls on the west-end of the county. The Boswell ambulance crew will also provide mutual aid for Bennington and Bokchito on the eastern side of Bryan County.
Ambulance Authority Director Randy Springfield has made it no secret he hopes to one day add a second post station, which would be positioned on the east end of Choctaw County.
Springfield told those present at Monday’s event it takes 33 minutes to get from Hugo, where the ambulance authority’s base station is located, to Boswell.
The new post station will significantly lessen the time it takes for an ambulance crew to respond, which is key when minutes count, he said.
Rodney Moyer, ambulance authority board chairman, credited Choctaw County Commissioner Ronnie Thompson for coming up with the idea of stationing an ambulance crew on the west end of the county.
He also praised Springfield for following through on the project, saying “He’s the one who made it work.”
Changes underway
The post station is only one project undertaken in recent months and is the second facility operated by the ambulance authority.
The “base station,” the authority’s primary facility, is located at 2578 Highway 70 Bypass near Hugo. It features the administration office, main ambulance bay and crew quarters.
On Feb. 6, board members approved a bid estimated at $51,000 to completely remodel the base station.
In addition to the renovations there and the addition of the west-end’s post station, the ambulance authority is in the process of updating its ambulance fleet. The first purchase was a Type II Ambulance that features a van-type chassis, which Springfield said will offer a more comfortable ride for patients. Board members are already looking into buying another new ambulance.
Equipment has also been purchased that is intended to improve patient care while also lessening the chance of work-related injuries among ambulance crews. Hydraulic patient cots (stretchers) and state-of-the-art monitors for reading vital signs are new items to be carried in the ambulances.
Employees also have new uniforms meant to bolster the professional image the ambulance authority wants to project and make them easily identifiable on calls and in public.
In the administration building, the phone lines and internet services have been upgraded and the authority’s website is being revamped. Springfield has said the website will be secure, HIPAA compliant and user friendly.
Other purchases include training mannequins and an AED trainer — all meant to help with employee certifications and for teaching purposes. The equipment has been used recently for the authority’s first Emergency Medical Responder and CPR course, which was offered free to area volunteer firefighters and those who would like to serve as volunteer first responders. The course drew about two dozen men and women from throughout Choctaw County and beyond, including Lamar County. Advanced courses are expected to be offered in the not-too-distant future.
During the post station grand opening, Springfield said the authority’s first EMR class is expected to culminate within a week. Previously, he had said the purpose for the class is twofold: to build a volunteer first-responder base countywide, and attract and train people interested in a career in emergency medical services — especially for the ambulance authority.
The money to pay for all of the purchases and upgrades have come from a variety of sources, including the authority’s budget, Certificates of Deposits that have matured, grants, cost-cutting measures, revenue generated from a new billing system and the hiring of a collections agency.
All of the changes noted have been taking place at the ambulance authority since Springfield was hired as director Sept. 16. He views the purchases, upgrades and training as investments in the authority’s future and its ability to provide quality ambulance services to the public.
During their January meeting, board members noted their unanimous support for the director and his vision for the ambulance authority.
