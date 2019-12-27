DEC. 25 to DEC. 27
Paris Police Department
Ryan Christopher Sharp, 31: Capias pro fine/wrong side of road (not passing).
Kayla Danniell Rancher, 32: Driving while intoxicared, second.
Shmeka Donetta Brooks, 47: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, driving while intoxicated.
Tierra Tonique Rucker, 29: Forgery, judgment nisi/theft of property, $50 to $500, theft, $50 to $500 (two counts).
Zanderius KyJuan Hearn, 20: Motion to adjudicate guilt/theft of property, $750 to $2,500.
Mariano Alonzo James, 60: Theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Daniel Bryan Moody, 19: Theft of property, $100 to $750.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Guadalupe De La Garza Jr., 22: Driving while intoxicated.
