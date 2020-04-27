Good morning, Red River Valley!
Like the weekend, there isn't much to say about today's forecast. It'll be mostly sunny with a high near 80. The mentionable part will be the south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph. That's because those winds will be priming the atmosphere with moisture all day, all night and into Tuesday when the next Pacific cold front is expected to push through and spark another round of strong storms.
There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, mainly between 1 and 4 a.m., then increasing clouds and a low of 64.
Rain chances remain relatively low throughout the day Tuesday, though we could see some showers between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Otherwise, the day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 79. South winds will continue at 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday night is when we're likely to see some southeastern storm movement from cells that spark up in Oklahoma. The primary threat with severe storms, which are expected around 11 p.m., will be wind and hail. A tornado threat remains well north of the region though they will be possible with any Tuesday night storms. The low will fall to around 61.
We'll wake Wednesday with a chance for thunderstorms before 7 a.m., and then the day will take a turn for the sunny side as the high recovers to around 74 degrees. Cooler, drier northern air will filter in on winds of 10 to 15 mph.
Enjoy the day today and remain weather aware Tuesday. Have a great Monday!
