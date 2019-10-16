Martha Kate Wood, age 93, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Heritage Nursing Home, of Paris.
Martha was born on April 9, 1926, in Clarksville, to Fred S. and Amby Mason Roberts. Martha was a longtime elder and member of First Presbyterian Church, of Deport, since 1947.
She married her husband, John Lawrence Wood on April 20, 1947, they were married for 58 years.
Martha taught oil and water color art and she was a seamstress. She enjoyed making quilts and teaching people the arts of her craft. Up until recent months, Martha was very active, she was a talented lady and will be missed.
Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband; four sisters, Tressie Thomas Reese, Pat Westbrook, Gladys Cox and Billie Francis; and one brother, Fred S. Roberts Jr.
There will be no formal visitation. Graveside services are set for 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Bogata cemetery, with Pastor Cindy Burnett officiating. Burial are under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made to the Wood family at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
